Crashes
There were eight crashes reported between Jan. 13-26. Locations were Hwy. 210/Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area Jan. 14; Hwy. 65 on Jan. 14; Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Jan. 14; 160th St. 328th Ave. in the Isle area Jan. 14; Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Jan. 16; 310th Ave./180th St. in the Isle area Jan. 18; and Nature Ave. in the Palisade area Jan. 19.
Fires
There was one fire call between Jan. 13-26. Location was 480th St. in the Tamarack area Jan. 26.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Trespass was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 186th Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 285th Ave. in the Palisade area.
Thursday, Jan. 14
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Hwy. 18 in the McGrath area … theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Jan. 15
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 170th Pl. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Jan. 16
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 … suspicious activity was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City.
Sunday, Jan. 17
No reports.
Monday, Jan. 18
A gas drive-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169/Airport Rd. in the Hill City area.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
A property matter was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
An assault was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Nuthatch Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area … theft was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … a probation matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a Line 3 pipeline issue was reported on Hawkinson Rd. in Jacobson … someone was reported intoxicated on 487th St. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Jan. 21
A civil matter was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Lily Ave. in McGregor … something unwanted was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area.
Friday, Jan. 22
A driving complaint was issued on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City … burglary was reported on 240th Ave. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Park Ave. NE in Hill City.
Saturday, Jan. 23
ID theft was reported on 650th Ln. in the Jacobson area … an ATV complaint was issued in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 209th Pl. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Jan. 24
A domestic dispute was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Jan. 25
Suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on 414th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a runaway was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Theft was reported on Tamarack Blvd. in Tamarack … explosives were reported on 170th St. in the Isle area … a domestic dispute was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin.
