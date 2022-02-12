There were two crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Jan. 27; and at an undisclosed location on Jan. 28.
Thursday, Jan. 27
An animal complaint was issued on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor.
Friday, Jan. 28
Suspicious activity was reported on 450th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwys. 210/169 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area … a juvenile matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Jan. 29
A warrant was issued on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area … theft was reported on 183rd Ave. in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on 260th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin.
Monday, Jan. 31
A disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a stop arm violation was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor … a domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 202nd Ln. in the Isle area … a juvenile matter was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City … fraud was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
