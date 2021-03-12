Crashes
There were two crashes during the week at Hwy. 210/328th Ave. in the Aitkin area Feb. 25; and at Hwy. 65/Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Feb. 27.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
A Line 3 pipeline matter was repoted on the Hedbom State Forest Rd. in the Jacobson area.
Thursday, Feb. 25
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Deer St./Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... an animal complaint was issued on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 2nd St. SE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 210th Ave. in the McGrath area.
Friday, Feb. 26
A property matter was reported on 295th St. in the Aitkin area ... a runaway was reported in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Feb. 27
An assault was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin ... something was reported stolen at the Myr Mar pubic access.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Theft was reported on 650th Ln. in the Jacobson area ... theft was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin.
Monday, March 1
Theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin .. fraud ws reported on 474th St. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Cook St. in Palisade.
Tuesday, March 2
Something unwanted was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area ... a civil matter was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Driftwood St. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported at the McGregor Laundromat ... a disturbance was reported twice at 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
