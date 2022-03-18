Crashes
There were five crashes reported from Feb. 23 through March 8: on S. Mable St./N. Maddy St. in McGregor on Feb. 26; Lily Ave./480th Ln. in the McGregor area Feb. 26; Hwy. 65/Dam Lake St. in the McGregor area Feb. 27; on 150th Ln. in the McGrath area Feb. 28; and 290th Pl./291st Pl. in the Palisade area March 3.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
A property matter was reported on Minn. Ave. S. in Aitkin … stop arm violation was reported on Minn. Ave. S/5th St., Aitkin … disturbance reported on Loon Ave., McGregor area.
Thursday, Feb. 24
A juvenile matter was reported on 367th Ln. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported in the county … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Friday, Feb. 25
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … something was reported stolen on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 367th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Feb. 26
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 334th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Sunday, Feb. 27
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Nuthatch Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Feb. 28
Theft was reported on 150th Ln. in the McGrath area … a disturbance was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, March 1
Harassment was reported on 291st Pl. in the Palisade area … a scam was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a domestic disturbance was reported on 270th Ave. in the Isle area.
Wednesday, March 2
Suspicious activity was reported on 365th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on 310th Ave. in Aitkin County … someone vulnerable was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 3
Suspicious activity was reported on 387th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area.
Friday, March 4
A driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 232nd Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, March 5
Someone was reported intoxicated on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on 317th Pl. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Cherry St. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, March 6
A disturbance was reported on Cherry St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Monday, March 7
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 290th St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, March 8
A juvenile matter was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City … theft was reported on 191st Pl. in the McGregor area.
