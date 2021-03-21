Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week at 2nd St. NE in Aitkin March 4; and Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area March 9.
Wednesday, March 3
A threat was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City … trespass was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a child matter was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor … a driving complaint was issued on 290th St./Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on Park Ave. NE.
Thursday, March 4
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 7th Ave NE in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … garbage was reported on 225th Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, March 5
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 370th St. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor .. a disturbance was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area … suspicious activity was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin.
Saturday, March 6
Garbage was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 110th St. in the Isle area.
Sunday, March 7
A property matter was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 250th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area.
Monday, March 8
A disturbance was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … something was reported stolen on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … a scam was reported on 360th Ave. in the Aitkin area …a domestic dispute was reported on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a car versus animal incident was reported on Hwy. 65.
Tuesday, March 9
A car versus animal incident was reported on 620th Ln. in the Jacobson area … a scam was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin …a property matter was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a pedestrian matter was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
