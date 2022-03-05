There were two crashes reported during the week: on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin Feb 16; and on Hwy. 169/455th Ave. in the Aitkin area Feb. 21.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week: on Hwy. 47 on Feb. 18.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
A domestic disturbance was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area … a threat was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a search warrant was executed on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a domestic disturbance was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … a pedestrian matter was reported on 4th St. SE/5th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Feb. 17
An assault was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 6th St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Marquette Ave. W. in Tamarack … a disturbance was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Friday, Feb. 18
A disturbance was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area .. theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Feb. 19
A runaway was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 420th Ln. in the McGregor area … there were two reports of a property matter on Gill St. S. in Hill City … something was reported missing on 274th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Someone was reported intoxicated on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Feb. 21
A drug offense was reported in Deer River … a neighbor complaint was issued on Nuthatch Ave. in the Aitkin area … something was reported abandoned on 350th Ave./Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
A disturbance was reported at an undisclosed location … an assault was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area.
