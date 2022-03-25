There was one crash reported during the week: on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area March 12.
Fires
There were two fire calls during the week: on 119th Ln. in the Finlayson area March 11; and on 197th Ave. in the McGregor area March 13.
Wednesday, March 9
Suspicious activity was reported on 304th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a drug offense was reported in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 10
A runaway was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a drug offense was reported in Hill City … a burglary was reported on Driftwood St. in the McGregor area.
Friday, March 11
A driving complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW/Midwest in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on Long Point Pl. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, March 12
A burglary was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported at McGregor Oil.
Sunday, March 13
Theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City.
Monday, March 14
Suspicious activity was reported on E. Main St. in McGrath … a domestic disturbance was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on 476th Ln. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 110th Ave. in the Finlayson area … a disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a domestic disturbance was reported on Grove St. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area … a disturbance was reported on Grove St. in the Palisade area … a juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, March 15
A bus stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area.
