Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week at Hwys. 65/210 in the McGregor area March 11.
Wednesday, March 10
Fraud was reported on 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 210th Pl. in the Jacobson area.
Thursday, March 11
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 8th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area.
Friday, March 12
Theft was reported on Grouse St. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Henrietta Ave. SW in Hill City ... a neighbor matter was reported on Pacific St. SE in Aitkin ... harassment was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, March 13
An animal complaint was issued on Oriole Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a noise complaint came from Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area ... a neighbor complaint was issued on 690th Ln. in the Hill City area ... a property matter was reported on 210th Ave. SE in the Isle area ... a domestic dispute was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, March 14
A driving complaint was issued on Lake Ave. W in Hill City ... a threat was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Monday, March 15
Theft was reported on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... a scam was reported on 472nd St. in the McGregor area ... burglary was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 373rd Ln. in the Aitkin area ... trespass was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area.
Tuesday, March 16
Theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 364th Pl. in the Palisade area ... garbage was reported on 180th Ave. in the McGrath area ... harassment was reported on Cedar St. N in Hill City ... fraud was reported on 478th Ln. in the Palisade area.
