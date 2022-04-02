There was one crash reported during the week: on Goshawk St./150th Ave. in the Tamarack area March 19.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 1st St. NW in Aitkin March 21.
Wednesday, March 16
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, March 17
A warrant was issued on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area … a juvenile issue was reported on S. Mable St. in McGregor … a drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids … harassment was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area … something was reported abandoned on 329th Ave. in the Isle area … a runaway was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor.
Friday, March 18
A criminal matter was reported in McGregor … theft was reported on 380th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, March 19
Theft was reported on 484th Ln. in the McGregor area … a juvenile issue was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor.
Sunday, March 20
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … someone was reported intoxicated on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Monday, March 21
A property matter was reported on Cty. Rd. 111 in Aitkin County … harassment was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 380th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, March 22
Fraud was reported on 278th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a threat was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on 363rd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.