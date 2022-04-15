There were two fire calls during the week: on Grove St. in the Palisade area April 1; and on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin on April 2.
Tuesday, March 29
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a warrant was issued on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … something was reported stolen on 240th Pl. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on 210th Ln. in the McGrath area … an assault was reported on Alder Alley in McGrath.
Wednesday, March 30
Suspicious activity was reported on 117th St. in the Finlayson area … a civil matter was reported on 275th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 31
No reports.
Friday, April 1
An assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 343rd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 230th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, April 2
A threat was reported on Nelson Ave. E. in Tamarack … a property matter was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area.
Sunday, April 3
Someone was reported intoxicated on 160th St. in the Finlayson area … burglary was reported on 214th Ave. in the McGrath area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … an animal complaint was issued on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 260th Ave. in the Isle area.
Monday, April 4
Harassment was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City … an animal complaint was issued on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 220th Pl. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 150th St. in the McGrath area … ID theft was reported on 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a domestic dispute was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … someone was intoxicated on Cedar St. N. in Hill City.
Tuesday, April 5
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210/230th Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area.
