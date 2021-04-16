Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: at an undisclosed location near McGregor April 2; and an undisclosed location in Aitkin County April 3.
Wednesday, March 31
Something was reported stolen on Pike Ave. near Aitkin ... a juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, April 1
A disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area ... a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on 486th St. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Friday, April 2
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a child matter was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area ... someone was reported intoxicated on 6th St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, April 3
Fraud was reported on Driftwood St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Peary St. in Palisade.
Sunday, April 4
A threat was reported on Grouse St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Fawn Ln. in Palisade .. theft was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Monday, April 5
Trespass was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area ... a domestic dispute was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile issue was reported on 190th St. in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on 526th St. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, April 6
A neighbor complaint was issued on 193rd Pl. in the McGrath area ... a neighbor complaint was issued on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a property matter was reported on 255th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a child matter was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area.
