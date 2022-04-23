There was one crash during the week: on 1st ST. NW/1st Ave. NW in Aitkin April 11.
Wednesday, April 6
A property matter was reported on 355th St. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … two reports of a disturbance were reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, April 7
A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a drug offense was reported on Ione Ave NW in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on 197th Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, April 8
A juvenile matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 490th St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, April 9
A disturbance was reported on Main St. in Palisade.
Sunday, April 10
A threat was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson.
Monday, April 11
Burglary was reported on 190th Pl. in the Finlayson area … a bad check was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on NE Kirsch Ave. in McGregor … a juvenile issue was reported on 360th St./200th Ave. in the McGregor area … an assault was reported in McGregor. … suspicious activity was reported on 265th Ln. in Aitkin County … a domestic disturbance was reported on 405th St. SE in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, April 12
Something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a pedestrian matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin County.
