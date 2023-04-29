There was one crash reported during the week; on Marconi T./S. 5th Ave. in Palisade April 17.
Wednesday, April 12
A report of weapons came from 367th Ln. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 420th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … someone vulnerable was reported on 456th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, April 13
Someone was reported intoxicated on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 3400th Ave. in the Hill City area … theft was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Friday, April 14
A stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on Quadna mountain Rd. in Hill City … suspicious activity was reported on Long Point Pl. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 477th Ln. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin.
Saturday, April 15
A predatory offender registration matter was reported on 205th Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, April 16
A disturbance was reported on Highland Ave. SW in Hill City … harassment was reported on 154th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a disturbance was reported on 254th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, April 17
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, April 18
A disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.