There were two crashes during the week: on Hwy. 169/395th St. in the Aitkin area April 19; and on Henrietta Ave. SW in Hill City April 19.
Wednesday, April 13
A warrant was issued on 303rd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, April 14
Harassment was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … trespass was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Friday, April 15
ID theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area … a warrant was issued on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin.
Saturday, April 16
Theft was reported on 420th Ln. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, April 17
Theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … garbage was reported on Grouse St./485th St. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on 210th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Monday, April 18
Theft was reported on 315th Ave. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued in Aitkin City Park … a driving complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, April 19
A property matter was reported on 477th Ln. in the McGregor area … a threat was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … an assault was reported on 2nd st. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area … burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a noise complaint was issued on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … theft was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area.
