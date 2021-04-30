Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: at Paddy Ave. in the Aitkin area April 14; at an undisclosed location April 15; and 1st. St. NW/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin April 15.
Fires
There were two fire calls reported during the week: on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area April 16; and Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area April 19.
Wednesday, April 14
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... a drug offense was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a scam was reported on 173rd Pl. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on 450th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on 352nd Ln. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, April 15
A report of garbage came from 529th Ln. in the McGregor area ... something was reported missing on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 324th Ln./Pioneer Ave. ... a driving complaint was issued on 315th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a noise complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on 480th Ln. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 528th Ln. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Pike Ave.
Friday, April 16
A disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 190th Ave. in the Jacobson area ... assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor.
Saturday, April 17
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Main St. in Palisade ... a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a road hazard was reported on Loon Ave/570 Ln. in the McGregor area ... a child matter was reported on 605th Ln. in the Hill City area ... a noise complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, April 18
Theft was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a threat was reported in Aitkin County ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, April 19
Vandalism was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 365th St. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Meadow Dr. in the McGregor area ... ID theft was reported on 290th Pl. in the Palisade area ... ID theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on 290th Pl. in the Palisade area ... a property matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on 381st ln. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, April 20
ID theft was reported on 486th St. in the McGregor area.
