Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the past two weeks: on Minnesota Ave. S. on March 19; and on 400th Ave./Air Park Dr. on March 22.
Fires
There were two fire calls in the past two weeks: on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area March 20; and on 170th Pl. in the McGregor area March 25.
Wednesday, March 17
Burglary was reported on 290th Pl. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. S./4th St. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 18
A disturbance was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area … a child matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin … theft was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 455th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, March 19
A disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … a vulnerable person was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City … a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Saturday, March 20
A domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 169/418th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on 380th St. in the McGregor area … a threat was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a driving complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW/6th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, March 21
A burglary in progress was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … trespass was reported at an undisclosed location … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Monday, March 22
Suspicious activity was reported on 532nd Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 290th St. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 188th Pl. in the Jacobson area … harassment was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … a road hazard was reported on 322nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on park Ave. NE in Hill City.
Tuesday, March 23
Suspicious activity was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 620th Ln. in the Jacobson area … ID theft was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Wednesday, March 24
Theft was reported on Mable St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 446th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on Forrest Ave. SE in Hill City … a property matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, March 25
A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on 450th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, March 26
A child matter was reported on 410th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 590th St. in the Swatara area … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Grove St. in the Palisade area … a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area.
Saturday, March 27
Suspicious activity was reported on 190th Pl. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Main St. in Palisade … a property matter was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.