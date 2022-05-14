Crashes
There were two crashes during the week: on Hwy. 210 in the Tamarack area April 28; and at an undisclosed location April 29.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 360th St. in the McGregor area April 28.
Wednesday, April 27
Burglary was reported on 5th St. SW in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 270th Ave. in the Palisade area.
Thursday, April 28
A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … fraud was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area.
Friday, April 29
A driving complaint was issued on Lily Ave./Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on 119th Ln. in the Finlayson area … burglary was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Isle area … an assault was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … trespass was reported on Lake Ave. In Tamarack.
Saturday, April 30
A property matter was reported on 480th Ln. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 320th Ave. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Hwy. 18 in the McGrath area … suspicious activity was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City.
Sunday, May 1
Suspicious activity was reported at the Corner Club ... a car versus animal incident was reported on Lake Ave./202nd Ave. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 170th Pl./510th Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 320th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, May 2
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 405th Ave./344th St. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 140th Pl. in the Sturgeon Lake area … theft was reported on 110th Pl. in the Sturgeon Lake area … a threat was reported on 119th Ln. in the Finlayson area … a threat was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area.
Tuesday, May 3
Trespass was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … a threat was reported on Henrietta Ave. SE in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 160th Ln. in the McGrath area … a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
