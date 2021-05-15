Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the last two weeks: at 220th St. in the Aitkin area April 30; and on Hwy. 65 on May 4.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the last two weeks: on 190th St. in the Isle area April 30.
Monday, April 26
A disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St.. in McGregor ... a stop arm violation was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a runaway was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Tuesday, April 27
A property matter was reported on 110th Ave/Co. Rd. 25 in the Finlayson area ... theft was reported on 290th St. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Pike Ave in the Aitkin area ... a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 196th Pl. in the McGregor area ... a domestic disturbance was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor ... something was reported stolen on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, April 28
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a domestic dispute was reported on Albert Ave. in McGregor ... a threat was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... an animal complaint was issued on Linden Ave NW in Hill City ... a property matter was reported on 289th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a Line 3 Pipeline matter was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a search warrant was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave N. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, April 29
Something was reported missing on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a neighbor matter was reported on 300th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... fraud was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 396th Ln. in the McGregor area ... burglary was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 320th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 200th Ave in Aitkin County ... an animal complaint was issued on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... a runaway was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City.
Friday, April 30
A property matter was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a drug offense was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 363rd Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... an assault was reported on 197th Pl. in the McGregor area ... something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area ... an animal complaint was issued on 4th Ave. in Palisade.
Saturday, May 1
A car versus animal incident was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area ... harassment was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City ... suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, May 2
Someone was reported intoxicated on 6th St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Andrew Ln. in McGregor ... a gas drive-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Ione Ave. NE in Hill City ... suspicious activity was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Monday, May 3
Suspicious activity was reported on 425th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 182nd Ave. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, May 4
A property matter was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area ... a tobacco violation was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a child matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a drug offense was reported on Nelson Ave. E. in Tamarack ... trespass was reported on Henrietta Ave. SE in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on 386th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
