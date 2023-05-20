There were two crashes reported during the week; on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin May 4; and on Grove St./382nd Pl. in the Palisade area May 5.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 140th Pl. in the Sturgeon Lake area May 4.
Wednesday, May 3
A court order was reported on 125th Pl. in the Sturgeon Lake area … suspicious activity was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, May 4
A disturbance was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Friday, May 5
Theft was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 326th Ave. in the Isle area … a civil matter was reported on 230th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, May 6
A juvenile matter was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on Iverson Ln. in McGregor.
Sunday, May 7
Garbage was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a court order matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
Monday, May 8
A harassment or order for protection matter was reported twice on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, May 9
A property matter was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
