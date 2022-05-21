Crashes
There were two crashes during the week: on Hwy. 200/420 Ave.in the Swatara area May 8; and on Hwy. 47/400th Ave. in the Aitkin area May 10.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Lake Ave. in the McGregor area May 10.
Wednesday, May 4
A property matter was reported on 270th Ave. in the Isle area … an animal complaint was issued on 366th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a runaway was reported on 340th Av. In the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, May 5
A driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Pacific St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … a threat was reported on 685th Ln. in the Hill City area … something was reported missing on 480th St./260th Ave. in the Palisade area.
Friday, May 6
Suspicious activity was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 430th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area .. a pursuit was reported on Hwy. 65 … a domestic disturbance was reported on 432nd Ln/Fir Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 480th St. in the Tamarack area.
Saturday, May 7
Burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … theft was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … garbage was reported at an undisclosed location … burglary was reported at Cedar Lake Storage in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 416th Pl./Eagle St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, May 8
A domestic disturbance was reported on Peary St. in the Palisade area.
Monday, May 9
Suspicious activity was reported on 275th Ave. in the Aitkin area …a stop arm violation was reported on Maddy St./Hesper St. in McGregor … fraud was reported on Great River Road in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, May 10
A disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 183rd Ave. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City … something was reported unwanted on Lake Ave. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin.
