Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: at Gill Street S in Hill City May 6; Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area on May 7; on Minnesota Ave in Aitkin May 7.
Fires
There were three fire calls reported during the week: on Partridge Ave in Aitkin May 9; on 435th in McGregor May 11; on 350th Pl. in Hill City May 11.
Wednesday, May 5
A property matter was reported on 1st Ave in Aitkin ... Two reports of ID theft were reported on 5th Ave in Aitkin ... Identity theft was reported on 5th Ave in Aitkin ... Vandalism was reported on Minnesota Ave in Aitkin.
Thursday, May 6
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ...something was reported missing on 260th Ln in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on Southgate Dr. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, May 7
Suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... Something was reported stolen on 5th Ave NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, May 8
Suspicious activity was reported on Grouse St. in McGregor... Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... Suspicious activity was reported on Henrietta Ave SW in Hill City ... Suspicious activity was reported on Goshawk St. in McGregor.... A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, May 9
An assault was reported on 3rd Ave SE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Monday, May 10
An animal complaint was made on 5th Ave NW in Aitkin ... A property matter was reported on 2nd St. in Aitkin ... Theft was reported on Great River Road, location undisclosed ... a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor Area ... theft was reported on Stoner Ave in Hill City ... Theft was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in the Hill City area ... a scam was reported on 348th Ln in the Aitkin area... A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Cedar St. in the Hill City area... A runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
