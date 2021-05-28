Crashes
There were six crashes reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin May 14; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin May 15; on 321st Ave. in the Aitkin area May 15; at an undisclosed location in the Aitkin area May 15; on State Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area May 17; at an undisclosed location in the McGregor area May 17.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week: on 397th Pl. in the Palisade area May 15.
Thursday, May 13
A property matter was reported on 186th Pl. in Jacobson ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, May 14
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a criminal issue was reported on 341st Ln. in the Aitkin Area ... a gas drive off was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... something was stolen on Pike Ave. in the AItkin area ... an animal complaint was issued on Lake Pl. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, May 15
A disturbance was reported on 298th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a report of intoxication was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a report of intoxication was reported Lake Ave. W in Hill City.
Sunday, May 16
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a threat was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... vandalism was reported on 190th St. in the Isle area.
Monday, May 17
A driving incident was reported at an undisclosed location ... burglary was reported on 320th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on Ripple River Dr. in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on 342nd Ln. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Lake Ave. in the McGregor area ... a threat was reported on 236th Pl. in the McGregor area ... a threat was reported on 236th Pl. in the McGregor area ... two disturbances were reported on Andrew Ln. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, May 18
A property matter was reported on 190th St. in Isle ... a buglary was reported on 486th St. in the McGregor area ... a gas drive off was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
