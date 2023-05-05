Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week; on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin April 19; on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County April 20; on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin County April 20; and on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin April 23.
Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week; on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin April 19; on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County April 20; on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin County April 20; and on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin April 23.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 380th St. in the McGregor area April 19.
Wednesday, April 19
A stop arm violation was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 380th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … three reports of burglary came from 373rd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a burglary in progress was reported on 309th St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, April 20
A probation matter was reported on 202nd Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … a drug offense was reported on 390th Ln. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210/230th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, April 21
A property matter was reported on E. 2nd Ave. in McGregor … an animal complaint was issued on 210th Ln. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … harassment was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, April 22
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 220th St. in the Isle area … an animal complaint was issued on 678th Ln. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, April 23
Suspicious activity was reported at an undisclosed location … a predatory offender registration matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Sprandel Rd. in Finlayson … theft was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Monday, April 24
A stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S./5th St. in Aitkin … a stop arm violation was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City … theft was reported on Paddy Ave. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, April 25
A juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 488th Ln. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.