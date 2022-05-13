There were two crashes during the week: on S. Maddy St. in McGregor April 22; and on Hwy. 47/Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area April 23.
Wednesday, April 20
A vehicle was reported in the ditch about nine miles north of Palisade … suspicious activity was reported on 150th St. in the McGrath area … a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Daisy St. in the Aitkin area … a burglary in progress was reported on 160th St. in the Finlayson area … a burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area.
Thursday, April 21
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 650th Ln. in the Jacobson area … a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … something counterfeit was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, April 22
A property matter was reported at McGregor City Park … burglary was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 278th Ln. in the Sturgeon Lake area.
Saturday, April 23
A gas drive-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 125th Ave./Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … something was reported stolen on 526th St. in the McGregor area … vandalism was reported at Pine Rail Park in McGregor … someone was reported intoxicated at a location in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, April 24
Suspicious activity was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … an animal complaint was issued on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Henrietta Ave. SW in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area.
Monday, April 25
Burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area .. a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area.
Tuesday, April 26
An animal complaint was issued on 185th Pl. in the McGregor area … a burglary in progress was reported on 477th Ln. in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area … a property matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
