Crashes
There was one crash during the week of May 11-17: on Hwy. 18 in the Isle area May 11.
Wednesday, May 11
Suspicious activity was reported on 368th Pl. in the Hill City area …theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … a threat was reported on 260th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City … someone was reported intoxicated on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Alder St. in Finlayson … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N./1st Ave. in Aitkin.
Thursday, May 12
Theft was reported on Brodwell St. N. in Tamarack … an animal complaint was issued on 250th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Isle area … a scam was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 265th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a road hazard was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area … a threat was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Friday, May 13
A road hazard was reported in the Finlayson area … something was reported missing on 290th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 365th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, May 14
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on S. 1st St. in McGregor … a scam was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 427th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, May 15
Burglary was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area … a juvenile issue was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area.
Monday, May 16
Suspicious activity was reported on Osprey Ave./390th St. in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, May 17
Theft was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a drug offense was reported at an undisclosed location … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area … a juvenile issue was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Crashes
There was one crash during the week of May 18-24: on 251st Pl. in the McGregor area May 23.
Fires
There were three fire calls during the week: 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area May 22; on 490th St. in the McGregor area May 22; and on N. Maddy St. in McGregor May 23.
Wednesday, May 18
Someone was reported intoxicated on 289th Ln. in the Aitkin area … someone on 3rd St. SE reported a weather incident … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Thursday, May 19
An assault was reported on 476th Ln. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … report of a violation of order for protection or DANCO was issued on 260th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, May 20
Vandalism was reported by Aitkin County Probation … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … a threat was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City.
Saturday, May 21
An ATV complaint was issued in the Swatara area … theft was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … something was reported unwanted on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on E. 1st Ave. in McGregor.
Sunday, May 22
A disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 4th Ave. NW/3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 182nd Ave. in the McGregor area … a warrant was issued on 468th N. in the McGregor area.
Monday, May 23
Two calls about property matters were reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported at Aitkin City Park … theft was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a scam was reported on 347th Ln. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … something counterfeit was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 240th Pl. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Tuesday, May 24
A threat was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.