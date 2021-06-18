Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: at an undisclosed location June 3; on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area June 4.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week: on Paddy Ave. in Aitkin June 9.
Thursday, June 3
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on 185th Pl. in McGregor ... a threat was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 348th Pl. in Hill City.
Friday, June 4
Two burglaries were reported on 335th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on 275th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... two disturbances were reported at 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a theft was reported on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a child issue was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin .
Saturday, June 5
Two disturbances were reported on 1st Ave. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported at 155th Pl. ... an animal issue was reported on State Hwy. 47 in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... harassment was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, June 6
A pursuit was reported on Hwy. 169 ... a juvenile issue was reported on 346th Ln. in McGregor ... something was reported missing on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on 438th Ln. in Palisade ... a burglary was reported on Grouse St. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 155th Pl. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor.
Monday, June 7
A road hazard was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City ... an animal issue was reported on Linden Ave. NW in Hill City ... an assault was reported on 457th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 438th Ln. in Palisade ... burglary was reported on S 1st St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, June 8
A property issue was reported on 302nd Ln. in the Aitkin area ... identity theft was reported on 350th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... an animal issue was reported on Pike Ave in Aitkin ... an animal issue was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on State Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicions activity was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, June 9
A weapons issue was reported on State Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area... harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area.
