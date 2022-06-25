Crashes
There were five crashes reported during May 25-June 7: at an undisclosed location May 28; on 115th Ln./260th Pl. in the Isle area May 29; on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin May 31; on Minnesota Ave. N./1st St. in Aitkin June 2; and on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin June 5.
Fires
There was one fire call on 389th Pl. in the Aitkin area May 30.
Wednesday, May 25
Something was reported abandoned at an undisclosed location ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a scam was reported on 472nd St. in the McGregor area ... harassment was reported on 340th St. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, May 26
An animal was reported on 468th Ln. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 490th St. / 173rd Pl. in McGregor ... a chlld matter was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area ... a threat was reported on 364th Ln. in McGregor ... Something unwanted was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Friday, May 27
A domestic dispute was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... A child matter was reported on Cedar St. N in Hill City ... suspicious activity was reported on 170th Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S/5th St. in Aitkin ... a juvenile issue was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area ... a theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Saturday, May 28
A burglary was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Jacobson area ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported 287th Ln. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin ... noise was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, May 29
Someone was reported intoxicated on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a child matter was reported on 340th St. in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on Minnesota Ave S in Aitkin ... an animal was reported on 165th Pl. in McGregor ... garbage was reported on 329th Ave. in the Isle area... a civil matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 481st Ln. in the McGregor area ... harassment was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin.
Monday, May 30
A theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Tuesday, May 31
Theft was reported on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area ... a civil matter was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area and a disturbance was reported on Main St. N in Tamarack.
Wednesday, June 1
Suspicious activity was reported on Warren St. N in Tamarack ... a search warrant was executed on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor ... a scam was reported on Driftwood St. in McGregor ... someone was reported intoxicated on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ...a threat was reported on 110th Ave in the Finlayson area ... an order for protection violation was reported on 260th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 4th St. NE / 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 380th Ave. in the Hill City area ... a juvenile issue was reported at an undisclosed location in Deerwood.
Thursday, June 2
A scam was reported on 640th Ln. in Jacobson ... something was reported stolen on 115th Ln. in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on 303rd Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a drug offense was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... something was reported stolen on Hwy. 169 /340th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... an animal was reported on 207th Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... pursuit was reported 285th Ave / 480th St. in the Palisade area.
Friday, June 3
A disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... an animal was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin ... a missing person was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, June 4
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 476th Ln. in the McGregor area ... someone was reported intoxicated on 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area ... a property matter was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, June 5
Theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, June 6
Suspicious activity was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a civil matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin.
Tuesday, June 7
A scam was reported on 422nd Ln. in the Aitkin area... an animal complaint was made on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... a scam was reported on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area ... a drug offense was reported at an undisclosed location in Hibbing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.