Crashes
There were six crashes reported during June 8-21: on Hwy. 169/Grove St. in Palisade June 10; at an undisclosed location in McGregor June 12; on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin June 17; on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin; on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin June 18; and on Hwy.169/Pike Ave. in Aitkin June 19.
Fires
There were two fire calls reported: at an undisclosed location in Mcgregor June 11 and on 1st St. NW in Aitkin June 15.
Wednesday, June 8
Something suspicious was reported on 126th Pl. in McGrath … a civil matter was reported on 185th Pl. in Jacobson … a probation matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor … something suspicious was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, June 9
Something suspicious was reported at an undisclosed location and something missing was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Friday, June 10
A disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in McGregor … theft was reported on 360th St. in McGregor … a child matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 260th Ln in Aitkin … something suspicious was reported on 4th St. NW/4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 251st Pl. in McGregor.
Saturday, June 11
Something suspicious was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor … harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported at an undisclosed location in Aitkin County … something missing was reported on Oak Ave. in Aitkin … a boat and water issue was reported at an undisclosed location in McGregor … a threat was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin … a property matter was reported in McGregor.
Sunday, June 12
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … an ATV matter was reported at an undisclosed location in McGregor … a driving matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area.
Monday, June 13
Theft was reported on 497th Ln. in McGregor … theft was reported on 299th Pl. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … a road hazard was reported on 300th Ln. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor … something suspicious was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin.
Tuesday, June 14
A drug offense was reported at an undisclosed location in the Grand Rapids area … a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin Area.
Wednesday, June 15
A scam was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin … a drug offense was reported on Partridge Pass in Garrison … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … a warrant was reported on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin … an animal was reported on 420th Ave. in Swatara … a juvenile issue was reported on 210th Pl. in McGregor.
Thursday, June 16
A disturbance was reported on 389th Pl. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 487th St. in McGregor.
Friday, June 17
A road hazard was reported on 300th Ln. in Aitkin … fraud was reported on Hwy. 65 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 392nd Pl. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 370th Ln. in McGregor … a civil matter was reported on Long Point Pl. in McGregor … theft was reported on 392nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on 4th St. NE in Aitkin.
Saturday, June 18
A property issue was reported on Lake Pl./Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack … a juvenile issue was reported on 210th Pl. in McGregor.
Sunday, June 19
Harassment was reported on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, June 20
Something suspicious was reported on Hwy. 169/510th Ln. in Palisade … something suspicious was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on 340th Ave in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in McGregor … vandalism was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … something weather-related was reported on 6th Ave. NW/4th St. NW in Aitkin … something weather-related was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, June 21
Something weather-related was reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin … something suspicious was reported on Hwy. 169 in Hill City … a burglary in progress was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area … an animal was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor … harassment was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in McGregor … something suspicious was reported on Main St. N in Hill City … Explosives were reported on CR 1 in Fifty Lakes.
