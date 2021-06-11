Crashes
There were nine crashes reported during the week: on U.S. Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area on May 26; on 427th Pl in the Aitkin area on May 28; at an undisclosed area on May 29; on Red Top ATV Loop on May 29; on Lake Ave./202nd Ave. in the McGregor area on May 30; on 1st Ave NE / 2nd St. NE in Aitkin on May 31; on 2nd St. NW / 1st Ave NE in Aitkin on June 1; on Minnesota Ave. / 1st. St. in Aitkin on June 1; on 1st St. NW in Aitkin on June 2.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week: on 378th Ln. in the Aitkin area on May 31.
Wednesday, May 26
Theft was reported on 110th Ave. in the Finlayson area ... Burglary was reported on 188th Pl. in the McGrath area ... suspicious activity was reported on 200th Ave.
Thursday, May 27
Theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal issue was reported on Cook St. in Palisade ... theft was reported on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Friday, May 28
An abandonment issue was reported on 470th St. in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on 450th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal issue was reported on Grouse St. ... theft was reported on 6th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, May 29
A property issue was reported on 115th St. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65/Maddy St. in the McGregor area ... an animal issue was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... an animal issue was reported on 427th St. in the Palisade area ... a report of intoxication was reported on 632nd Ln. in the Jacobson area ... a burglary was reported on 500th Ln. in Palisade ... a threat was reported on 438th Ln. in Palisade ... two disturbances were reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, May 30
A property issue was reported on Cedar St. in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on 198th Ave. in the Jacobson area ... a disturbance was reported on Pacific St. NW in Aitkin ... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on the Red Top Riding Trails ... theft was reported on 293rd St. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, May 31
A disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a domestic issue was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area ... a property issue was reported on Marconi St. in Palisade ... a burglary was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area ... a juvenile issue was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin .
Tuesday, June 1
Harassment was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area ... Fraud was reported on Oriole Ave. in the Aitkin area ... trespassing was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a threat was reported on Grove St. in Palisade ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, June 2
A Line 3 pipeline issue was reported on 240th Ave. ... trespassing was reported on Loon Ave. ... a Line 3 pipeline issue was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... theft was reported on Lake Ave. in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on 270th Ave. in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Grove St. in Palisade.
