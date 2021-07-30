Crashes
There were 7 crashes reported June 25-30: at Hwy. 169 in Aitkin on June 23; at Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area on June 24; at 484th St. in McGregor on June 24; at 400th Pl. in Palisade on June 26; at Lake Ave W. in Hill City on June 27; at an undisclosed location on June 27; and at Hwy 65 in Jacobson on June 30.
Wednesday, June 23
Suspicious activity was reported in Swatara ... a property issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in McGregor ... harassment was reported on 464th Ln. in Palisade ... a car/animal issue was reported at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, June 24
Suspicious activity was reported on 472nd Ln. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on 355th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 210 in McGregor ... counterfeit was reported on N Maddy St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on 654th Ln. in the Jacobson area.
Friday, June 25
Something suspicious was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... a threat was reported on Grove St. in Palisade ... theft was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... vandalism was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 382nd Pl. in Palisade ... theft was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City ... harassment was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin.
Saturday, June 26
A disturbance was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a boat and water issue was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... a bad check was reported at 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a boat and water issue was reported at an undisclosed location ... trespassing was reported on Grove St. in Palisade ... a boat and water issue was reported at an undisclosed location ... a disturbance was reported on 380th. St. in McGregor.
Sunday, June 27
A pursuit was reported on 200th Ave. and Goshawk St. in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on Great River Road in the Jacobson area.
Monday, June 28
A burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on 396th Pl. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a pursuit was reported on Hwy. 169 and Diamond Lake in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, June 29
Suspicious activity was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in Aitkin ... fraud was reported on 430th Ave. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Hwy. 169 S. in Hill City ... theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported at an undisclosed location ... suspicious activity was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd and 440th in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, June 30
Fraud was reported on N Maddy Street in McGregor ... theft was reported on 300th Ave in the McGregor Area ...a property issue was reported on 328th Pl. in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City.
Crashes
There were 6 crashes reported July 1-7: at 2nd St. NW/9th Ave. NW in Aitkin; at 2nd St. NE in Aitkin; at 350th Pl. in Hill City; at an undisclosed location near McGrath; at an undisclosed location; at Great River Rd. near Jacobson.
Thursday, July 1
A drug offense was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a Line 3 pipeline issue was reported in Hubbard County ... theft was reported on Robert St. N in Hill City ... theft was reported on 355th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... an animal issue was reported on Minnesota Ave S in Aitkin.
Friday, July 2
A property issue was reported on N Maddy St. in McGregor ... ID theft was reported on 355th Ave in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, July 3
A disturbance was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... something missing was reported on Gill St. S in Hill City ... A boat and water issue was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... assault was reported on 442nd Ln. in the Palisade area.
Sunday, July 4
An intoxication report was made on Service Dr. in Hill City ... a gas drive off was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... an intoxication report was made on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a fireworks issue was reported on 370th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Monday, July 5
A property issue was reported on 223rd Pl. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on 590th St. in Palisade ... a report of intoxication was made on 344th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, July 6
A Line 3 pipeline matter was reported on 590th St./270th Ave. in the Palisade area ... a gas drive off was reported on 280th St. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area ... a property issue was reported on 270th Ave in the Palisade area ... two Line 3 pipeline matters were reported on 270th Ave. in the Palisade area ... a property issue was reported on Nuthatch Ave. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 160th St. in Finlayson ... suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin ... a drug offense was reported on Air Park Dr./3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Wednesday, July 7
A drug offense was reported on 5th St. NE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on N Maddy St. in McGregor ... a property issue was reported on Nature Ave in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave S in Aitkin ... counterfeit issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. N.
Crashes
There were 5 crashes reported July 8-13: at Hwy. 47/400th Ave. at an undisclosed location in Aitkin; at an undisclosed location in Jacobson; at Hwy. 47/160th St. in the Isle area; and MM177 Hwy. 200.
Thursday, July 8
A property issue was reported on 186th Pl. in Jacobson ... suspicious activity was reported on 455th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a burglary was reported on Nature Ave. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported at an undisclosed location ... suspicious activity was reported on Pioneer Ave. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin.
Friday, July 9
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported at an undisclosed location in Palisade ... a property issue was reported on 300th Ln. in Aitkin.
Saturday, July 10
An intoxication report was made on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area ... a property issue was reported on 213th Pl. in McGregor ... theft was reported on 330th Ave. in the Palisade area ... a juvenile issue was reported on 380th St. in McGregor ... trespassing was reported on 257th Ave. in the McGregor area .
Sunday, July 11
A property issue was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 320th Pl. in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area ... suspicious activity was reported 117th St. in the Finlayson area ... a domestic issue was reported on Linden Ave. NE in Hill City ... a car /animal issue was reported on Hwy. 18.
Monday, July 12
Burglary was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, July 13
Harassment was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Palisade area ... something criminal was reported on 336th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 437th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 437th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... suspicion was reported on 117th St. in Finlayson ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area.
Crashes
During the week of July 14-20, there was 1 crash on 2nd St. NW /2nd Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, July 14
Harassment was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area ... a threat was reported on 285th Pl. in Isle ... vandalism was reported on Clover St. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 442nd Pl. in Aitkin.
Thursday, July 15
A domestic issue was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... fraud was reported on 365th Ave. in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... an assault was reported on Andrew Ln. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... something abandoned was reported in Aitkin ... something stolen was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 390th Ln. in McGregor.
Friday, July 16
Fraud was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on Driftwood St. in McGregor ... burglary was reported on 180th Ave. in Finlayson ... vandalism was reported on Oriole Ave./Ripple River ... burglary was reported on 160th St. in Finlayson ... harassment was reported on 395th St. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in Jacobson.
Saturday, July 17
Trespassing was reported on 193rd Pl. in McGrath.
Sunday, July 18
A threat was reported on 180th Ln. in Isle ... an assault was reported on 200th Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on Main St. N in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on 242nd Ln. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 487th St. in McGregor.
Monday, July 19
An animal issue was reported on 450th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance on Minnesota Ave. S was reported in Aitkin.
Tuesday, July 20
Theft was reported on 160th St. in Finlayson ... a property issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City ... something missing was reported on 380th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
