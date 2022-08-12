Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week: an undisclosed location on July 31.
Fires
There was one fire call on 364th Pl. in the Palisade area Aug. 1.
Wednesday, July 27
Something unwanted was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City … something unwanted was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a drug offense was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … A harassment or order for protection violation was reported on 2nd St. in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 5th Ave. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 120th Pl. in the Finlayson area … report of a warrant was made on 2nd St. NW/8th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, July 28
A property matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 334th Pl. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on Driftwood St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, July 29
A disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 195th Pl. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Saturday, July 30
Harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, July 31
Shooting was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in Aitkin County … a disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Monday, Aug. 1
A threat was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … garbage was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Aug. 2
A drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids … a child matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
