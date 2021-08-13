Crashes
There were 8 crashes reported during the weeks: at Hwy. 169 in Aitkin on June 23; at Hwy. 169 / Grove St. in Palisade on July 23; at Hwy. 169 / 210th Ave. in Aitkin on July 24; at Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin on July 28; 422nd St. / Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack on July 29; MM 189 Hwy. 200 on July 31; at Minnesota Ave. N / 2nd St. in Aitkin on July 31; at 2nd St. NE / 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin on Aug. 2; at Osprey Ave. / Palisade in Palisade on Aug. 3.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the weeks; on Kestrel Ave. / Soo Line in Lawler on Aug. 1.
Wednesday, July 21
Suspicious activity was reported on Lake Pl. in McGregor ... two disturbances were reported on 363rd Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... a Line 3 Pipeline issue was reported on 240th Ave. ... a property issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a child issue was reported on 215th Ln. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a domestic issue was reported on 280th St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, July 22
A property issue was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... shooting was reported on 6th St. SW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 442nd Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported at 670th St. in the Hill City area ... suspicious activity was reported at 442nd Ave. in the Aitkin area .
Friday, July 23
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor ... burglary was reported on 160th St. in Finlayson ... a disturbance was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area... suspicious activity was reported on 364th Ln. in McGregor.
Saturday, July 24
A juvenile issue was reported on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Dam Lake / Hwy. 47 ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin ... a burglary was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... something was reported missing on 150th Ln. in Finlayson ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin .... suspicious activity was reported on Center Ave. in McGregor.
Sunday, July 25
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 329th Ave. in Isle ... theft was reported on 378th St. / Nature Ave. in Aitkin ... a Line 3 Pipeline issue was reported on 590th St. / 270th Ave. ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 27 in Sturgeon Lake ... suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE / Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 200 / 160th Pl.
Monday, July 26
Trespassing was reported on 160th St. in Finlayson ... shooting was reported on 202nd Pl. in McGregor ... a child issue was reported on 257th Ave. in McGregor ... theft was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 487th St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, July 27
A domestic issue was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... an animal issue was reported on 691st Ln. in Hill City ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area.
Wednesday, July 28
Theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 374th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property issue was reported on Pioneer Ave. in Aitkin ... a child issue was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, July 29
Fraud was reported on Pike Ave. in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 189th Pl. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on West Center Ave. in McGregor ... a property issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, July 30
A threat was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City ... a civil matter was reported on 326th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a threat was issued on Hwy. 65 in McGregor ... a gas drive off was reported on 327th Ave. in Isle.
Saturday, July 31
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Isle area ... a gas drive off was reported at McGregor Oil ... an assault was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... an assault was reported on 1/2 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on Kestrel Ave. in McGrath ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in McGregor ... harassment was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area ... a car/animal issue was reported on Grove St. / 405th Pl.
Monday, Aug. 2
Something missing was reported on 378th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a scam was reported on Lake Ave. E in Hill City ... a property issue was reported on 672nd Ln. in the Hill City area ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... an animal issue was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported at the Aitkin City Park.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
A road hazard was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Main St. / 3rd St. in Aitkin ... a runaway was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City ... a property issue was reported at an undisclosed location ... a threat was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported in Aitkin City Park ... a Line 3 Pipeline issue was reported on 410th Ave. in Swatara.
