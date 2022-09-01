Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week of Aug. 10-16: on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Aug. 10; and at an undisclosed location Aug. 14.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … two reports of theft were made on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 inAitkin County … a disturbance was reported on 194th Pl. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on S. 3d St. in McGregor … a warrant matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 442nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, Aug. 11
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Aug. 12
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 446th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 427th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Suspicious activity was reported on 476th Ln. in the McGregor area … something was reported stolen on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a boat and water matter was reported on Orchard Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported at an undisclosed location in Aitkin County … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 290th St./Deer St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Aug. 14
A domestic disturbance was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … shooting was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 195th Ln. in the Isle area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin.
Monday, Aug. 15
A property matter was reported on 216th Pl. in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported on Lake Pl. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on Cedar St. NE in Hill City … a juvenile issue was reported on 340th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Aug. 16
Theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week of Aug. 17-23: 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Aug. 18; on 220th St. in the Aitkin area Aug. 18; on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area Aug. 20; and on Hwy. 65/Goshawk St. in the McGregor area Aug. 21.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
A warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Aug. 18
A car vs. animal incident was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Paddy Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … vandalism was reported on 188th Pl. in the Jacobson area … theft was reported on 228th St. in the Deerwood area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Aug. 19
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 437th Pl. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Aug. 20
A disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … something criminal was reported in Palisade … an animal complaint was issued on Lake Ave. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Aug. 21
A juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. NE/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 456th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Goshawk St./157th Ave. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on 241st St. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on Long Point Pl. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 360th St. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st Ave. SE in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 199th Pl. in the Jacobson area.
Monday, Aug. 22
A criminal matter was reported in Aitkin County … theft was reported on 232nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 216th Pl. in the McGregor area … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported 407th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on 340th St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
A juvenile matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 285th Ln./Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.