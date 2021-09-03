Aug. 11-17, 2021
Crashes
There were 8 crashes reported during the week: at Deer St. in the Aitkin area Aug. 11; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Aug. 12; on 379th Pl. in the Aitkin area Aug. 13; on 480th St./320th Pl. in the Palisade area Aug. 14; on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Aug. 14; on 480th St. in the McGregor area Aug. 15; on 480th St./334th Pl. in the Palisade area Aug. 16; and on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Aug. 17.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during the week; on 560th St./Great River Rd. in the Palisade area Aug. 14.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Something was reported abandoned on Nature Ave./560th St. in the Palisade area ... theft was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area ... an assault was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a car versus animal incident was reported on Hwy. 47/190th St. ... a Line 3 Pipeline matter was reported on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area ... an animal complaint was issued on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... burglary was reported on 214th Pl. in the McGrath area ... a property matter was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Gill St. S. in Hill City.
Thursday, Aug. 12
A road hazard was reported on 295th St. in Deerwood ... a neighbor complaint was issued on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... burglary was reported on Marconi St. in Palisade ... burglary was reported on Main St. in Palisade ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 337th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a driving complaint was issued in the Hill City area.
Friday, Aug. 13
A property matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a scam was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a probation matter was reported on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Something unwanted was reported at Sherwood Forest ... suspicious activity was reported on 415th Ln. in the Tamarack area ... a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a neighbor complaint was issued on 120th Pl. in the Finlayson area ... suspicious activity was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area ... fireworks were reported on 412th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin ... a pursuit was reported on 350th Ave. in Aitkin County.
Sunday, Aug. 15
A property matter was reported on Kirsch Ave. in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on 275th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... something unwanted was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor ... an animal complaint was issued on 300th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on 325th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Monday, Aug. 16
Suspicious activity was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City ... a threat was reported on 396th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... an underage matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a child matter was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... something was reported missing on 200th Ave. McGregor.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
A disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... a driving complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. N./Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... an assault was reported on Main St. in Palisade ... a driving complaint was issued on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on 260th Ave. in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City ... a neighbor complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin.
Aug. 18-24, 2021
Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area Aug. 18; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Aug. 20; and on Pacific St. NW in Aitkin Aug. 24.
Fires
There were two fire calls during the week: on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Aug. 18; and on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Aug. 21.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
A disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Isle area … an animal complaint was issued on Diamond Lake St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 260th Ave. in the Isle area … a disturbance was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … an animal matter was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on Main St. in Palisade … trespass was reported on 370th Ln. in Aitkin County … a neighbor matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 250th Ave/690th Ln. in the Jacobson area … suspicious activity was reported on 600th St. in the Hill City area.
Friday, Aug. 20
Theft was reported on 190th St. in the Isle area … a neighbor complaint was issued on 228th St. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 485th Ave. in Aitkin County … a property matter was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on Pike Ave. In the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Aug. 21
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 187th Ave. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … an animal matter was reported on Diamond Lake St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 455th Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 600th St. in the Hill City area … a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 410th Ave/390th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a noise complaint was issued on 165th Pl. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, Aug. 22
A disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … a threat was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported in Aitkin.
Monday, Aug. 23
An assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Grouse St. in Aitkin County … a property matter was reported on Dam Lake./318th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 560th St. in the Palisade area … a drug offense was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Suspicious activity was reported on 430th Ave. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 328th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a domestic dispute was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area.
