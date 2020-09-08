Crashes
There were five crashes during the week, at Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Aug. 20; at Hwy. 200/Hwy.169 in the Hill City area Aug. 21; on Osprey Ave. in the Palisade area Aug. 21; at Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Aug. 23; and on Osprey Ave. in Hill City Aug. 24.
Fires
There was one fire alarm on 1st St. NW in Aitkin Aug. 22.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Something was reported abandoned on 2nd Ave. SE/3rd St. SE … a drug offense was reported on 350th Pl. in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on Alder St. in the Finlayson area … theft was reported on the Pine Lake Public Access in Finlayson … someone was reported intoxicated on County House Ln. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Grouse St. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Aug. 21
A report of garbage came from 396th Ln. in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on Stoner Ave. SE in Hill City … theft was reported on 427th St. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 244th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Theft was reported on Grove St. in Palisade … trespass was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a runaway was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area … theft was reported on 365th St. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Two reports of a domestic disturbance were reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … an assault was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 450th St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Aug. 24
Trespass was reported on 160th Ln. in the McGrath area … a property matter was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City … theft was reported on 378th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Country House Ln. in McGregor.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
A civil matter was reported on 289th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area.
