Crashes
There was one crash reported during the week: on Hwys. 169/210 on Sept. 11.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
A disturbance was reported on Grove St. in Palisade ... trespass was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... vandalism was reported on Grouse St./Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on 293rd/292nd St. in the Aitkin area ... a scam was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Sept. 9
A threat was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on Linden Ave. NE in Hill City ... shooting was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 208th Pl. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Grove St. in Palisade.
Friday, Sept. 10
A driving complaint was issued on S. 1st St. in McGregor ... a scam was reported on 290th St. in the Aitkin area ... a runaway was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area ... a threat was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 278th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... an assault was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Sept. 11
A threat was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area ... a property matter was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Sept. 12
A property matter was reported on Winding Rd. in the Swatara area ... a property matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 27 in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Monday, Sept. 13
Theft was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... trespass was reported on Hwy. 65 in Aitkin County ... something was reported missing on Cedar St. N. in Hill City. ... theft was reported on 4114th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Sept. 14
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... an animal complaint was issued on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a runaway was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area ... a tobacco violation was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... harassment was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... someone was reported intoxicated on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
