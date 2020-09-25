Crashes
There were five crashes during the week, at 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Sept. 10; on 480th St./312th Pl. in the Palisade area Sept. 10; on Hwy. 200/Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area Sept. 10; on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area Sept. 12; and on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Sept. 13.
Fires
There were three fire calls during the week, at 215th Ln. in the Isle area Sept. 9; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin Sept. 10; and on 6th Ave. NW/2nd St. NW in Aitkin Sept. 15.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
A property matter was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Trespass was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 331st Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a civil matter was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … animal complaints were issued on 427th St. in the Aitkin area and 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … a neighbor complaint was issued on Cedar St. in Hill City.
Friday, Sept. 11
A gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 210 in McGregor … burglary was reported on 359th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area …a property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … something was reported missing on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Sept. 12
A disturbance was reported on 380th Ave. … a disturbance was reported on 5th St. NE/3rd Ave. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 210 in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on Tamarack Blvd. W in Tamarack.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Sept. 14
A threat was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 205th Pl. in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Soo Line Trail NW in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Theft was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 322nd St. in the Tamarack area … suspicious activity was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on 360th St./380th Ave. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area.
