Crashes
There were five crashes during the week, at Driftwood St. in McGregor Sept. 17; at 2nd St. NW/1st Ave. NW in Aitkin Sept. 17; at 480th St./339th Ave. in the Palisade area Sept. 20; on 303rd Ln./Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area Sept. 20 and on 450th St. in the McGregor area Sept. 21.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Something unwanted was reported on 1st St. SE in Aitkin ... a burglary was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Palisade area ... two reports of burglary were reported on 480th St. in the Tamarack area ... a disturbance was reported on 218th Ln. in the Isle area ... burglary was reported on 120th Pl. in the Tamarack area ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor ... an assault was reported at the Aitkin City Park.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Something was reported abandoned on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a property matter was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGrath area ... someone was reported intoxicated on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin.
Friday, Sept. 18
A domestic disturbance was reported on 5th St. NE in Aitkin ... something was reported missing on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a threat was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor ... burglary was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area ... suspicious activity was reported on 218th Ln. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area ... burglary was reported at an unnamed location.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... something was reported abandoned on 186th Ave/483rd St. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Airport Rd. in Hill City ... a juvenile issue was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... a car versus animal incident was reported on 380th St. in the Palisade area.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Harassment was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Sept. 21
Vandalism was reported on Deer St./387th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area ... burglary was reported on 120th Pl. in the Tamarack area ... a driving complaint was issued on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... a pursuit was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
A property matter was reported on 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin ... two reports of burglary were reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area ... a neighbor complaint was issued on Cedar St. N. in Hill City ... harassment was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... burglary was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area ... burglary was reported at an undisclosed location in the Tamarack area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.