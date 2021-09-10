Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on Maddy St./Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Aug. 25; on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin Aug. 25; and on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area Aug. 28.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area ... an assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor.
Thursday, Aug. 26
A disturbance was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area ... a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Jacobson area.
Friday, Aug. 27
A property matter was reported on Lily Ave./Goshawk St. in the McGregor area ... a civil matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Fireworks were reported on 410th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 300th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 443rd Ln. in the Palisade area ... a disturbance was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area ... an animal complaint was issued on 2nd St. SE in Aitkin ... something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Aug. 29
A scam was reported on Wright St. in Palisade ... a property matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area ... an assault was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... something unwanted was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Monday, Aug. 30
A disturbance was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area ... harassment was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a drug offense was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 509th Ln. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 18/200th Pl. in the McGrath area ... vandalism was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area ... a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on 110th Ave. in the Finlayson area.
