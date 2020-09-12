Crashes
There were two crashes during the week, at Maddy St./Main St. in McGregor Aug. 27; and on Hwy. 65/220th St. in McGrath Aug. 29.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Trespass was reported on 496th Ln. ... theft was reported on 366th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... a drug offense was reported on Peary St. in Palisade ... an animal complaint was issued on Dove St. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Theft was reported 298th St. in the Aitkin area ... a driving complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Aug. 28
Suspicious activity was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported on Gill St. in Hill City ... theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area ... ID theft was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area ... fraud was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area ... something was reported missing on 309th St. in the Aitkin area ... fraud was reported on 156th Ave. in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 482nd St. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on Peony Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Aug. 29
An assault was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported at an undisclosed location ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave N. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... complaint about an ATV came from Henrietta Ave. SW/Gill St. in the Hill City area ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65/657th St. in the Jacobson area.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... an assault was reported on 480th St./330th Ave. in the Palisade area ... a disturbance was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Swatara area.
Monday, Aug. 31
A property matter was reported at an undisclosed location in the McGrath area ... a juvenile matter was reported on 696th St. in the Hill City area ... something unwanted was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on Grouse St. in the McGregor area ... a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area ... suspicious activity was reported in Hill City.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
A property matter was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City ... a property matter was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... a runaway was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area ... a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 169/Maple Ave. in the Hill City area ... harassment was reported on Grove St. in Palisade.
