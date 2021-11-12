Crashes
There were three crashes reported between Oct. 13-26: on 1st Ave. NE/2nd St. NE in Aitkin on Oct. 18; on 2nd St. NW/Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin on Oct. 19; and on 1st St. NW in Aitkin Oct. 21.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area Oct. 23.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
A noise complaint was issued on Lake Ave. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a criminal matter was reported on W. Center Ave. in McGregor … a juvenile issue was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 322nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Oct. 14
A disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NE/4th Ave. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area … an animal complaint was issued on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area … complaint about an animal came from 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a stop arm violation was reported on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area … a runaway was reported on S. Mable St. in McGregor.
Friday, Oct. 15
A stop arm violation was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a scam was reported on Pioneer Ave. in the Aitkin area … an underage matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Suspicious activity was reported on 355th St. in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Oct. 17
A gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … theft was reported on 395th Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 526th St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 405th St. in the Aitkin area … a civil matter was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a noise complaint was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Oct. 18
Suspicious activity was reported on 380th Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 422nd St. in the Tamarack area … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … a threat was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area … something was reported missing at an undisclosed location … suspicious activity was reported on 202nd Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 228th St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
A property matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 435th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a stop arm violation was reported on 480th St. in the Palisade area .. a juvenile issue was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
A disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area … a disturbance was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Suspicious activity was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Oct. 22
Suspicious activity was reported on E. Center Ave. in McGregor … a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Theft was reported on 100th Ln. in the Sandstone area … a juvenile matter was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Oct. 24
A disturbance was reported on 186th St. in the Isle area … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … garbage was reported on 230th Ln./435th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Oct. 25
Suspicious activity was reported on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 360th St. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 195th Ln. in the Isle area … a property matter was reported on 480th St. in the McGregor area … a stop arm violation was reported on 4th St. SE/6th Ave. SE in Aitkin … trespass was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on Tamarack Blvd. in Tamarack … fraud was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on 237th Ln. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 310th Pl. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Burglary was reported on 7th Ave. NW in Aitkin … something was reported stolen on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area … an animal complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.