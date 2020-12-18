Wednesday, Dec. 2
A threat was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 495th Ln. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Thursday, Dec. 3
A threat was reported on Hwy. 18/266th Pl. in the Isle area … a property matter was reported on 416th Pl. in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported twice on 270th Ave/590th St. in the Palisade area … a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … theft was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City.
Friday, Dec. 4
Trespass was reported on Great River Rd./590th St. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on Nelson Ave. in Tamarack … a disturbance was reported on Pacific St. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Burglary was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area … three reports of trespass were made from Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a property matter was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area … shooting was reported on S. Mable St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on E. 2nd Ave. in McGregor.
Sunday, Dec. 6
An assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Dec. 7
Theft was reported on 220th Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 118th St. in the Finlayson area … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … civil unrest was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a scam was reported on 446th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on S. Mable St. in McGregor … a scam was reported on 432nd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
