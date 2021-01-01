Crashes
There were five crashes between the dates of Dec. 11-22; on Hwy. 210/169 in the Aitkin area on Dec. 18; on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Dec. 18; south of The Junction on Dec. 19; and on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Dec. 19.
Fires
There was one fire call on Hwy. 200 in the Swatara area Dec. 22.
Friday, Dec. 11
Suspicious activity was reported at an undisclosed location … a civil matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … vandalism was reported on 590th St. in Aitkin County … a disturbance was reported on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 240th Ave. in Aitkin County.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 170th Ln. in the McGrath area … civil unrest was reported on Great River Rd … a disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on West Co. Line Rd./380th in the Hill City area … a runaway was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a runaway was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area … a disturbance was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City.
Sunday, Dec. 13
An assault was reported at an undisclosed location.
Monday, Dec. 14
A disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 215th Ln. in the Isle area … a property matter was reported on 390th Pl. in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Nature Ave in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Fraud was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Hesper St. in McGregor … a domestic dispute was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
A scam was reported on 525th Ln. in the Palisade area.
Thursday, Dec. 17
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area. … a disturbance was reported at Rialto Theatre in Aitkin … a burglary in progress was reported on 188th Ave. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Dec. 18
A burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … something was reported missing on Andrew Ln. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area.
Saturday, Dec. 19
A property matter was reported on Great Rive Rd. … someone was reported intoxicated on Park Ave. NE in Hill City … a boat and water matter was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area … a runaway was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Harassment was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … something unwanted was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a criminal matter was reported on Airport Rd. In Hill City.
Monday, Dec. 21
Burglary was reported on 180th Ave. in the McGrath area … theft was reported on 327th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a road hazard was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … burglary was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
A property matter was reported on 265th Ln. in the Aitkin area … trespass was reported on 590th St./270th Ave. in the Palisade area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 …. Theft was reported on 405th Ave./347th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
