Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week; on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin April 30; and on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area May 2.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area May 2.
Wednesday, April 26
A property matter was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area … an animal complaint was issued on 270th Ave. in the Isle area … a domestic dispute was reported at an undisclosed location; a disturbance was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … a harassment or probation violation was reported on 437th Ln in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, April 27
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a threat was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 in the Jacobson area.
Friday, April 28
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … an attempt to locate was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City.
Saturday, April 29
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Ripple Ln in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, April 30
Harassment was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 350th Pl in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on Andrew Ln in McGregor.
Monday, May 1
Theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area.
Tuesday, May 2
A juvenile issue was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … something was reported stolen on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
