Crashes
There were two crashes during the week at an undisclosed location near McGregor on Feb. 21; and on Hwy. 169/430th Ave. in the Aitkin area Feb. 22.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week on Gill St. S. in Hill City on Feb 18.
Thursday, Feb. 18
A threat was reported on Riverdale Dr. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... ID theft was reported on 326th Ave. in the Isle area ... a civil matter was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Feb. 19
Suspicious activity was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a scam was reported on 170th St. in the McGrath area ... something was reported missing on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin ... harassment was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... burglary was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Suspicious activity was reported on 483rd St. in the McGregor area ... ID theft was reported on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... Suspicious activity was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Suspicious activity was reported on 4th Ave. NW/3rd St. NW in Aitkin ... Suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin .. Suspicious activity was reported in Aitkin City Park ... a child mater was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on Gill St. in Hill City ... a scam was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a gas driver-off was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Feb. 22
A car versus animal complaint was issued on 220th St. in the Aitkin area ... Suspicious activity was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
A domestic dispute was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 328th Ave. in the Isle area ... something was reported stolen on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... an assault was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... a drug offense was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 220th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor ares ... a burglary in progress was reported on Westwood Dr. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Main St. in Palisade.
