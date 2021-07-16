Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week: at Hwy. 47/Deer St. in the Aitkin area on June 11; at 230th Ave./430th Ln. in the McGregor area on June 15; at an undisclosed location on June 19; at Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin on June 20.
Fires
There were six fire calls reported during the week: on Daisy St. in Aitkin on June 14; on Lake Ave. in McGregor on June 15; on 472nd St. in the McGregor area on June 17; on 380th Ln. in Aitkin on June 17; on Iris Ln. in Hill City on June 19; on 290th St. in the Aitkin area on June 20.
Thursday, June 10
A disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a counterfeit issue was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor ... something unwanted was reported on Lake Ave. in McGregor ... fraud was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 225th Ave. in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a report of intoxication was made on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Friday, June 11
Something stolen was reported on 208th Pl. in the McGregor area ... an animal issue was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a property issue was reported on Great River Rd. in the Palisade area ... a domestic issue was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor ... two thefts were reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin... a juvenile issue was reported on Pike Ave. in Aitkin ... something missing was reported on 498th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, June 12
Fraud was reported on 335th Ln. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, June 13
Something suspicious was reported on 440th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a report of intoxication was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area... shooting was reported on 486th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area ... burglary was reported at an undisclosed location ... an animal issue was reported on 380th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... something suspicious was reported on Loon Ave. in McGregor ... something suspicious was reported on 372nd Pl. in Hill City ... a property issue was reported on 340th Ave. in Hill City ... a domestic issue was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area ... something suspicious was reported on N. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Monday, June 14
A child issue was reported on 115th Ln. in Isle ... theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on 396th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... harassment was reported on 442nd Pl. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, June 15
A burglary was reported on 450th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance complaint was issued on Grove St. ... something suspicious was reported on S. Main St. in McGregor ... two disturbances were reported on Deer St. in Aitkin.
Wednesday, June 16
A predatory offender registration violation was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area .... a disturbance was reported on 278th Ln. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Grove St. in Palisade ... a property issue was reported on Hwy. 27 in Sturgeon Lake ... An animal issue was reported on Pike Ave in Aitkin .... two domestic issues were reported on 2nd Ave SW. in Aitkin ... assault was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, June 17
Two reports of suspicious activity were reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin ... an animal issue was reported on 416th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a neighbor complaint was issued on 250th Ln. in the Aitkin Area ... a burglary was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in the Aitkin area .... a threat was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a property issue was reported on Tamarack Blvd. W. in Tamarack ... theft was reported on 328th Ave in Palisade ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin... something was reported missing on 650th St. in Swatara.
Friday, June 18
Theft was reported on 427th Ln. in Palisade ... a domestic issue was reported on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, June 19
A burglary was reported on Great River Rd. in Jacobson ...theft was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area ... something was reported abandoned on 350th Ave. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on S. Main St. in McGregor ... a threat was reported on 186th Pl. in Jacobson.
Sunday, June 20
A domestic issue was reported on 215th Ln. in Isle ... a property issue was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin .... a firearm issue was reported on 512th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a report of intoxication was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin .
Monday, June 21
A Line 3 pipeline issue was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a scam was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area...a property issue was reported on Eagle St. in the Aitkin area ... something missing was reported on 228th St. in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 295th St. in Aitkin County ... a property issue was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Deer St. in Aitkin ... a suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. SW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, June 22
An animal issue was reported on Loon Ave in the McGregor area ... something suspicious was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 317th Pl. in the Palisade area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.