There was one fire call on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area July 18.
Wednesday, July 13
Trespass was reported on 489th Ln. in the Palisade area … harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area … theft was reported on 374th Ln. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Gill St. S. in Hill City … harassment was reported on 120th Pl. in the Finlayson area.
Thursday, July 14
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 458th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on Gill St. S. in Hill City.
Friday, July 15
Fraud was reported on 220th St. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … an order for protection or harassment order violation was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on 309th St. in the Aitkin area … something was reported missing on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Saturday, July 16
A juvenile matter was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area … a road hazard was reported on Deer St./Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … there were two reports of a disturbance on 389th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, July 17
A property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin … an order for protection or harassment order violation was reported on 120th Pl. in the Finlayson area … theft was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … someone was reported intoxicated on Elm St. N. in Hill City.
Monday, July 18
Something was reported stolen on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 1st Ave. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 216th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday July 19
A predatory offender matter was reported on 389th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on N. 3rd Ave./Main St. in Palisade … a vulnerable person was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
