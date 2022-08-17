Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Aug. 4; on Hwys. 169/210 in the Aitkin area Aug. 5; on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin Aug. 6; and at an undisclosed location in the Palisade area Aug. 6.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Suspicious activity was reported on 420th Ave. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 427th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Theft was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 47 … theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area … suspicious activity was reported on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a domestic dispute was reported on 187th Pl. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 309th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Aug. 5
A drug offense was reported in Hill Lake Township … theft was reported on 180th Ave. in the McGrath area … something unwanted was reported on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Burglary was reported on Hwy. 200 E. in the Hill City area … a property matter was reported on 685th Ln. in the Hill City area … something was reported missing on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … garbage was reported on 299th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 111th Ave. in the Finlayson area … a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … trespass was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, Aug. 7
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area … suspicious activity was reported on 180th Ave. in the McGrath area.
Monday, Aug. 8
A scam was reported on Ripple Ln. in Aitkin … burglary was reported on Hwy. 200 E. in the Hill City area … a threat was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Hesper St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 169 S. in the Hill City area …vandalism was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Tuesday Aug. 9
A disturbance was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … a threat was reported on 360th St./100th Ave. in the McGregor area … a court order matter was issued on 8th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a drug offense was reported in McGregor … a harassment or order for protection order violation was reported on 364th Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 270th Ave. in the Isle area.
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
