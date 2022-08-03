Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: at 2nd St. NW/9th Ave. NW in Aitkin on July 20; on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area on July 20; and at an undisclosed location on July 22.
Fires
There was one fire call on Partridge Ave. in the Aitkin area July 20.
Wednesday, July 20
Theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Thursday, July 21
Theft was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 240th Pl. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 363rd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 309th St. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, July 22
Suspicious activity was reported on Conifer St. in the Aitkin area … a pursuit was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a noise complaint was issued on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City … a property matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … something was reported missing in Aitkin … an animal complaint was issued on 528th St. in the McGregor area … something was reported unwanted on Marconi St. in Palisade … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area.
Saturday, July 23
A neighbor complaint was issued on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … a pedestrian matter was reported on 2nd St. NW/7th Ave. NW in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 170th Ln. in the McGrath area … a neighbor matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Sunday, July 24
An order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … something criminal was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a neighbor matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Monday, July 25
A disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … harassment was reported on 412th Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on Ripple River Dr. in Aitkin … a scam was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor … a threat was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area … someone was reported intoxicated on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … something unwanted was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin.
Tuesday, July 26
A disturbance was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … fraud was reported on 456th Pl. in the Aitkin area … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW … a drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids.
