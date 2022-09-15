There were six crashes reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. N./2nd St. in Aitkin Aug.31; at an undisclosed location Aug. 31; at an undisclosed location Aug. 31; on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area Sept. 2; on 2nd St. NW/422nd Pl. in Aitkin Sept. 3; and on Hwy. 210/230th Ave. in the McGregor area Sept. 5.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
An order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … a gas drive-off was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a warrant matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 183rd Ave. in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on 405th Ln. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 420th Ln. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 526th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Sept. 1
A burglary in progress was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area … a driving complaint was issued on 438th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 7th Ave. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 487th St. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Sept. 2
Burglary was reported on 285th Pl. in the Palisade area … an assault was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 248th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Sept. 3
A disturbance was reported on 215th Ln. in the Isle area … a boat and water matter was reported at an undisclosed location in the Tamarack area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 169/328th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Sept. 4
A domestic disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a threat was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … someone intoxicated was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area … a harassment or domestic abuse violation was reported on 320th St. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County.
Monday, Sept. 5
Theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area.
Tuesday Sept. 6
A juvenile matter was reported on 540th St. in the Palisade area … vandalism was reported on Bill Cline Way in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 230th Ln. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on E. Center Ave/S. 1st St. in McGregor … burglary was reported on 685th Ln. In the Jacobson area … someone vulnerable was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a call about a search warrant came from Knollwood Dr. in Grand Rapids … a disturbance was reported on 2nd Ave. SW/3rd St. SW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … a domestic disturbance was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on 223rd Pl. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 480th St.//Nature Ave. in the Palisade area … something unwanted was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.