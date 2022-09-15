Aitkin County Sheriff's Report graphic

Crashes

There were six crashes reported during the week:  on Minnesota Ave. N./2nd St. in Aitkin Aug.31; at an undisclosed location Aug. 31; at an undisclosed location Aug. 31; on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area Sept. 2; on 2nd St. NW/422nd Pl. in Aitkin Sept. 3; and on Hwy. 210/230th Ave. in the McGregor area Sept. 5.

Tags

